¿Cómo votó San Martín de los Andes?

Por: Lacar Digital

Fecha:

Con un 75% de participación de votantes en la ciudad Javier Milei fue quien sacó la mayoría de votos en nuestra ciudad sobre un total de 24.734 votos en total. Fueron 8185 los votos del Libertario, 6674 votos fueron para Patricia Bullrich, 6080 votos obtuvo Sergio Massa, Juan Shiaretti obtuvo 1480 votos, Myriam Bregman obtuvo 1245 votos. Hubo 533 votos en blanco y 15 votos nulos.

