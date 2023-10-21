Buscar
Elecciones Nacionales 2023: ¿Dónde voto? consultá el padrón definitivo

Por: Marcela Barrientos

Fecha:

Los ciudadanos elegirán este domingo 22 de octubre al próximo presidente y vice para gobernar durante los próximos cuatro años.

El domingo 22 de octubre se celebran en Argentina las elecciones generales para definir quién será el próximo presidente y su vice. En caso de balotaje, los argentinos volverán a las urnas el 19 de noviembre.

https://www.padron.gob.ar/

