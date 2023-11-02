Buscar
Kiara Betancur brilló en la Copa Nacional

Por: Lacar Digital

Fecha:

La patinadora de San Martín de los Andes Kiara Betancur de 12 años de edad participó junto a otros 1500 competidoras de la Copa González Molina del Campeonato Argentino de Patín Artístico.

La joven representó a la provincia de Neuquén logrando buenos resultados y demostrando estar a la altura de una disciplina por demás exigente. Se ubicó novena en su categoría entre 58 participantes más. Bajo la coordinación de la profe Lorena Campos Kiara busca seguir creciendo en el patín artístico de la Argentina.

Felicitaciones!

Se nos fue un gran tipo

